JEFFERSON, WV (WOWK) – A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a train in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, in the 200 block of Destiny Lane in Jefferson.

Deputies say a 43-year-old man was walking on the tracks when he was hit by a CSX train.

The man was taken to the hospital with “serious injuries,” according to the KCSO. His condition is not known at this time.