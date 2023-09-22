KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Campbells Creek Drive Friday afternoon.

Kanawha County dispatchers say the call came in around 1:20 p.m. They say it happened at the intersection of Eight Mile Hollow Road and Campbells Creek Drive.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the man was hit after walking out of the woods.

The KCSO says the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The specifics of his injuries are unknown at this time.

Medics and the KCSO were on the scene.