KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)–A West Virginia man was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a barricade situation on Jan. 16 in South Charleston, West Virginia.

According to South Charleston Police, officers were responding to a domestic situation, which led to a 45-minute standoff.

Kanawha County Circut Court Judge Louis Bloom will preside over the hearing. Vagott will answer to the following charges:

  • Kidnapping
  • Attempted Malicious wounding
  • Strangulation
  • Second-degree sexual assault
  • Domestic battery

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Vagott is scheduled to appear in court on April 13 at 11 a.m.