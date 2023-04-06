KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)–A West Virginia man was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a barricade situation on Jan. 16 in South Charleston, West Virginia.
According to South Charleston Police, officers were responding to a domestic situation, which led to a 45-minute standoff.
Kanawha County Circut Court Judge Louis Bloom will preside over the hearing. Vagott will answer to the following charges:
- Kidnapping
- Attempted Malicious wounding
- Strangulation
- Second-degree sexual assault
- Domestic battery
According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Vagott is scheduled to appear in court on April 13 at 11 a.m.