KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A West Virginia man was indicted on Wednesday in connection to a robbery and police chase on Feb. 15 in Clendenin, West Virginia.

The Kanwha County Sheriff’s Office says, Aaron J. Urban, 38, of Clendenin, allegedly robbed the 7-11 on Spencer Road with what appeared to be a 12-gauge shotgun.

Kanawha County Circut Court Judge Joanna Tabit will preside over the hearing. Urban will answer to the following charges:

  • First Degree Robbery
  • Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others
  • Child Neglect with risk of serious injury or death
  • Grand larceny
  • Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

According to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office, Urban is scheduled to appear in court on April 28 at 10 a.m.