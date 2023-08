SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A grand jury indicted a man on Friday who allegedly robbed Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston in January.

The South Charleston Police Department said they had a warrant out for the arrest of Dustin Bassham, 34, in connection to the robbery.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Bassham has now been indicted on a first-degree robbery charge.