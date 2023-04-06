KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man accused of sexually abusing a juvenile while working as a volunteer at a vacation bible school in Charleston was indicted on Wednesday.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Rhett Bowen, 54, of Charleston, was arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, on first-degree sexual abuse charges.

Deputies at the time said Bowen made sexual contact with several children and would frequent places in the Kanawha City area where children were present.

Bowen is being charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian and person in position of trust.

He is due back in court on April 13 at 1:30 p.m.