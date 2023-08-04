CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man has been indicted for allegedly shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside last summer.

According to Clyde Brown, 47, of Charleston, was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on Aug. 3, on charges of wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Brown was arrested June 4, 2022, following a shooting at North Hills Drive in Charleston. Police said at the time officers found multiple gunshots had been fired into a home.

Brown is set to appear in court on Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Louis H. Bloom.