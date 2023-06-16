DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted Friday for allegedly punching an auto shop owner and then trying to gouge out an officer’s eye, causing several injuries.

According to a criminal complaint, Juriah Roncal, 32, of Dunbar, went into WV Auto Care in Dunbar and punched the owner in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Once an officer arrived and told Roncal he was under arrest, he began to walk away, the complaint said.

The officer then grabbed Roncal by the arm. At that time, the complaint said he began to hit the officer in the head multiple times. Authorities said Roncal then tried to gouge out the officer’s eye.

The complaint said when the officer attempted to use pepper spray to defend himself, Roncal took off running. He was caught a few blocks away.

Roncal is being charged with malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and battery. He is due back in court on July 12 at 9 a.m.