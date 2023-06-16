Previous Coverage: Man arrested for terroristic Twitter threats against West Virginia officials over abortion legislation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted Friday for making terrorist threats over Twitter against certain West Virginia officials.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security (WVDHS) said that 35-year-old Michael Herman, of Romney, threatened members of the state legislature and law enforcement officials that advocate for or enforce abortion bans.

WVDHS said Herman also used intimidating language against Governor Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Capitol Police, the WV Fusion Center and the Romney Detachment of the West Virginia State Police worked together on this case.

Herman is due back in court on June 26 at 1:30 p.m. He is charged with terroristic threats and intimidation of public officers and employees.