KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The suspect in a deadly Charleston shooting who threatened to shoot everyone in the home where it took place was indicted on Thursday.

George Yea, 29, is the suspect. He is accused of waving a gun around, and then shooting and killing Tevin Jackson, 21, of Charleston.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of McClung Street in Charleston around 2:10 a.m. in June 2023.

He is due back in court on Nov. 29, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. He is being charged with wanton endangerment, involuntary manslaughter and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.