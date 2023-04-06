ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted in Kanawha County on Wednesday in connection to a DUI crash that killed two people.

On Oct. 26, 2022, a crash happened on Route 60 at Winfield Road in St. Albans. The crash killed a mother and a daughter.

At the time, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Andrew Wyrick, of Culloden, was driving while under the influence of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC.

They said he crossed the double-yellow center line while going west and struck another vehicle with his truck.

The crash killed 73-year-old Dotty Hayes, of Hurricane, who died at the scene and 53-year-old Sherri Mclanahan, of Hurricane, who died at the hospital. A man and a six-year-old child were taken to the hospital.

Wyrick is being charged with DUI causing death, negligent homicide and DUI causing serious bodily injury, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office.

Wyrick is scheduled to be in court on April 13 at 1:30 p.m.