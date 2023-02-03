KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said at the time they were considering the fire an arson.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records say Ramella was indicted on charges including Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Strangulation, 3rd-Degree Arson, Destruction of Property and Escape.

Ramella is set to appear before a judge on Feb. 13 at 9 a.m.