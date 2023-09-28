SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit through the City of South Charleston and local interstates has been indicted by a grand jury.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, the grand jury indicted Brandon Cochran, 40, of Poca, on charges of fleeing with reckless indifference to the safety of others and escape.

He is scheduled to appear in Kanawha County Circuit Court at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3, 2023.

A criminal complaint from Kanawha County Magistrate Court states a South Charleston Police Department officer attempted a traffic stop on a blue sedan shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, in the area of the Kanawha Turnpike and Pence Street in South Charleston. Officers say the registered owner of the vehicle allegedly had a revoked driver’s license.

The complaint states that when the officer activated his lights, the suspect vehicle continued driving east on the Kanawha Turnpike, initiating a police chase. The officer said the suspect vehicle cut off other vehicles and ran the red lights at the Kanawha Turnpike and Montrose Drive intersection and at Riverwalk Plaza. The complaint states the vehicle also swerved into the opposite lane of traffic while going through South Charleston.

The chase then went from South Charleston onto I-64 East, according to the criminal complaint. Police say the chase continued from I-64 onto I-77 North, allegedly reaching speeds of 130 mph. Kanawha County deputies and West Virginia State Police also joined the pursuit.

According to police, the suspect vehicle then took the Tuppers Creek exit off of I-77 and eventually stopped.

The complaint states after the vehicle stopped, the driver, identified as Cochran, allegedly refused commands to get out of the vehicle. Authorities say the suspect “had to be removed from the vehicle” and then also resisted being placed in handcuffs.