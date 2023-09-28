KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused in an armed robbery in Nitro has been indicted.

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says a Kanawha County grand jury indicted Travis McDaniel, 42, on a charge of second-degree robbery in connection to the incident.

According to the Nitro Police Department, the robbery happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Joli’s located at 151 Main Avenue in Nitro.

Police said at the time that a white man had entered the business, pulled out a firearm and demanded money from an employee. The man left the building with approximately $1,900, according to the Nitro PD.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities say through the investigation, they were able to identify the man as McDaniel and went to a home “associated” with the suspect in Nitro. Police say when they searched the home for McDaniel, they found him in the laundry room “hiding underneath a pile of clothes ont he floor.”

Police say the firearm believed to have been used in the robbery was found behind Joli’s.

McDaniel was taken into custody and is in South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Kanawha County Circuit Court at 10:30 p.m. on October 17, 2023.