KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was trapped in a tractor-trailer after it crashed in the southbound lanes of I-79 near the Elkview exit, according to dispatchers.

The crash happened around 1:49 p.m.

Crews on the scene say the driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

The truck was hauling jugs of syrup.

Northbound and southbound fast lanes are closed.