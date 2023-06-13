KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has pleaded guilty to charges in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

Court records show Bryan Ramella, 41, of Charleston, pleaded guilty today, Tuesday June 13, 2023 to felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and escape as well as a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Four other counts against Ramella were dismissed, according to court documents.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Ramella was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and Dunbar. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said at the time they were considering the fire an arson.

In February 2023, Ramella was indicted on charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, strangulation, 3rd-degree arson, destruction of property and escape.