KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man involved in a barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia on Jan. 16 pleaded guilty to four charges in Kanawha County Circuit Court on Thursday.

The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Alex Vagott was arrested after a 45-minute standoff with police. Officers broke down the door and took the victim to the hospital.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Vagott has been charged with one felony count of Malicious Wounding, Strangulation and two misdemeanor counts of Domestic Battery.

Prosecutors say Vagott faces up to four to eight years in prison, minus credit for time served as well as fines. Vagott will remain in the South Central Region Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond until sentencing on May 5 at 11:30 a.m.