KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has pleaded not guilty in connection to a shooting that left a woman dead.

On Aug. 3, 2023, a Kanawha County grand jury indicted Peris Fallins, 36, of Charleston, on charges of first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony, prohibited person in possession of a firearm and wanton endangerment.

He was arrested in February and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Julia Nell Wickline.

The Charleston Police Department said the incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at about 3:05 p.m. Officers said they arrived and found the victim with a gunshot wound while she was on the porch.

According to police, the woman was seen sitting on the porch while talking on her cell phone. A man then approached the victim and “exchanged words” with her, according to authorities. Police said that moments later the man approached the victim and shot her multiple times. He then allegedly fled on foot in the north direction of Russel Street.

Fallins’ pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. and his trial is scheduled for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m. He is being held without bond in the South Central Regional Jail.