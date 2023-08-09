KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man pleaded not guilty for allegedly shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside last summer.

A Kanawha County grand jury indicted Clyde Brown, 47, of Charleston, on Aug. 3 on charges of wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Brown was arrested on June 4, 2022, following a shooting on North Hills Drive in Charleston. Police at the time said officers found multiple gunshots had been fired into a home.

He is scheduled to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. He is being held on a $10,000 property bond.