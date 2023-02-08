KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Greenbrier County man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that caused a woman to lose her unborn child pled not guilty in Kanawha County on Wednesday.

29-year-old Timothy Wickline, of Greenbrier County, was arrested and charged in connection to a head-on crash that caused the woman to lose her unborn child.

Deputies said the head-on crash happened near the 114-mile marker in the Sissonville area on the morning of Monday, July 18, 2022. Authorities say Wickline was traveling north on I-77 when, according to witnesses, his vehicle crossed the median and went into the path of oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes and collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to an area medical center after telling responders she was concerned about her unborn child. Deputies say a doctor then “confirmed the death of the fetus.”

The sheriff’s office says Wickline was allegedly showing signs of impairment at the scene. Deputies say he told allegedly told them he believed he was traveling on I-64 when he “fell asleep.” Deputies also say Wickline claimed he had had his cruise control set to 70 mph at the time of the crash.

Wickline’s trial date is scheduled for April 3.