RAND, WV (WOWK) – A man is recovering after a Kanawha County shooting this weekend.

Jason Clutter, 36, was shot in the back on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Rand. Doctors at CAMC General Hospital tell Clutter’s family that he is expected to make a full recovery. The doctors say the bullet went through his chest plate, and caused a punctured lung.

Jacques Weldon was arrested for allegedly firing the shot at Clutter. He is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $25,000 cash bond.

According to Ernestine Clutter, Jason’s mother, he was taking a walk with his younger brother to mow a neighbor’s lawn just before he was shot. They say a neighbor started yelling at them, then ran into an alleyway near 5800 Raven Drive, and shot at Clutter.

His mother says the shooting was completely senseless, and that this week has been a nightmare.

“I just don’t understand why people can’t get along,” she said. “I mean I know not everyone is going to hold hands and be wonderful to each other. But there’s no sense in all this stuff,” Ernestine Clutter said.

Michael Rexroad is one of Clutter’s three younger siblings, and he says he was right beside his brother when the shooting happened. He says he never imagined the possibility that someone in his own family could be shot, especially in their own neighborhood.

“Nothing could prepare me for what happened that day,” Rexroad said. “I never would’ve thought that would’ve happened to my family.”

The family says they are not sure when Clutter will be released from the hospital.

The West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation.