KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was sentenced on Tuesday for selling stolen copper to recycling centers around Kanawha County for several months, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Clarence Giles, 31, of Charleston, was arrested in July 2022 after he stole copper from light poles and sold it for around $16,000, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

In February, Giles pleaded guilty to three counts of destruction of public roadway safety/lighting system.

For each count, Giles will serve one-to-five years one after another, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Giles will also need to pay $15,767 in restitution, which will be required after his sentence is over or is placed on parole.