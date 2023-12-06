CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Charleston man has has been sentenced for stealing four rifles from two businesses in Kanawha County in 2022.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Joshua Mitchell, 21, of Charleston, will spend the next five years and three months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

The DOJ says Mitchell and his co-defendant Keara Kilpatrick, 21, of Charleston, stole three 5.56 caliber rifles and a .22 caliber rifle over the course of two days in November 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Three of the four firearms were recovered after Kilpatrick fled from police and crashed in a hotel parking lot in November 2022, the DOJ said.

Mitchell pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, to stealing and helping steal the firearms.

Kilpatrick pleaded guilty in July 2023, and was sentenced in October to six months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Her charges were two counts of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee, and aiding and abetting the thefts.