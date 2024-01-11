KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man has been sentenced to the maximum term of 15 years in prison for the shooting death of a man in the Kanawha City area in 2022.

Kerry Wiley was indicted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony in November 2022 in connection to the shooting death of Ty Hall, 55, of Charleston.

The shooting happened on Aug. 12, 2022. The Charleston Police Department said at the time of the shooting that Hall was found in a garage with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the shooting, investigators told 13 News Kerry came to the victim’s home where they allegedly got into an argument over Wiley’s termination from a construction job.

Wiley had previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, which meant the sentence could be anywhere from three to 15 years. Because of that plea, the state could argue up to 10 years, but that wasn’t guaranteed.

The defense was asking for three years on Thursday, saying that the bullet hole trajectory and the toxicology report showed that it could have been accidental because Wiley and Hall wrestled over the gun before the shooting, so they pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

The state then argued that there was enough evidence to show that Wiley intentionally shot Hall because of his demeanor and how he checked for his gun before and after the shooting and fled the scene. However, the state said the loss of evidence and the police investigation brought in too many variables, so they settled.

The judge sentenced Wiley to the maximum term of 15 years after hearing testimony from the victim’s family members and from the evidence they saw.