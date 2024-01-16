CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend the next 20 years behind bars for the 2019 murder of another man in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Terry Kirby, 68, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for the murder of Glen McClure.

Terry Kirby was arrested and charged with murder after an incident at a home in Campbell’s Creek in Sept. of 2019. Police were called to the scene after shots were fired during an argument. Police say they found the victim, McClure dead inside the home, and a witness saw Kirby leave the home after the shooting. Police later found him and say he had blood on his boot.