KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a 72-year-old woman in August 2022 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Vestal Harper, 77, was arrested for shooting and killing Nancy Belcher, 72, on Aug. 30, 2022.

Belcher was found dead at the scene of her home in the Lower Donnally Road area of Kanawha City. Harper was seen leaving the area in a vehicle when police stopped and arrested him.

Harper had previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in November 2022. He then pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in an agreement with prosecutors at his pretrial earlier in October 2023, according to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.