CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A shooting was reported on Charleston’s East End on Monday morning.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the call came in at around 9:30 a.m. They say that a man was shot in the chest, and the suspect is the victim’s son. They say the son was arrested, and the father was taken to the hospital.

They say the shooting took place on the 100 block of Wertz Ave.

Charleston Police are on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.