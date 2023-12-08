UPDATE: (4:11 P.M. Friday, Dec. 8): The South Charleston Police Department is searching for two people in connection to a homicide investigation.

The SCPD released security camera photographs of two people they say may allegedly be connected to the Thursday, Dec. 7, fatal shooting of a man on First Avenue in South Charleston.

Anyone with any information on the individuals is asked to contact the SCPD Criminal Investigation Division at 304-744-6903 or their anonymous tip number 304-744-6521.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot and killed Thursday morning in South Charleston.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston was shot in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday on First Avenue. Police said that a bicycle was found at the scene.

The SCPD is investigating the incident.