DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — A man was stabbed in the chest and side in Dunbar on Monday, dispatchers said.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 3:21 p.m. Dispatchers say this happened in the 600 block of Upper Midway Drive in Dunbar.

They say the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The identity of the victim or suspect has not been released at this time.

The Dunbar Police Department, the Dunbar Fire Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Kanawha County medics are on the scene, dispatchers said.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.