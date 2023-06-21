UPDATE (1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said the fire department equipment was returned and the suspect was identified.

TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — Law enforcement is looking for a man Tuesday after he stole a radio and a charging stand from a volunteer fire department station (VFD) on Sunday, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said this happened at the Tornado West Side Volunteer Fire Department on Coal River Road in Tornado.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They said firefighters accidentally left a garage door open, so a man walked in and stole a Universal Rapid Charger Model QS1-606S and a Motorola HT 1250 radio.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Deputy Z.T. Bowles at 304-357-0169. You can also submit a tip on the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office website by clicking here.