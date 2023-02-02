SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly robbing Wild Wiley’s in South Charleston, West Virginia.

The South Charleston Police Department says, on Jan. 22, a robbery happened at Wild Wiley’s on Short Street in South Charleston.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say they got a warrant on Dustin Ray Bassham for first-degree robbery.

Police say they have not been able to find him since receiving the warrant.

They say anyone with information on Bassham’s location should contact the South Charleston Police Department at 304-744-6903.