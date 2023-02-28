KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted after allegedly pointing a handgun at a person’s face and demanding a phone he believed the victim had.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say a black GMC pickup truck went into a person’s driveway on Brounland Rd., got out and began banging on the victim’s door. They say the suspect was yelling because he believed the victim had someone’s phone.

The victim called the police and cracked the door open to look outside. Deputies say the suspect then took out a handgun, pointed it at their face and told them to give him the phone.

The victim shut the door and the suspect went back to the truck and left.

The suspect is around six-feet tall with a heavy build and was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt with reflective stripes.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was possibly a black GMC Sierra. They say the suspect left going towards Alum Creek Elementary School.

If you have any information, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.