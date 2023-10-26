CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who could be connected to a fire believed to be arson in Charleston Wednesday afternoon.

Man wanted for questioning in Charleston fire suspected to be arson (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Fire Department)

The fire happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday near the intersection of Bigley Avenue and Glen Street.

The fire started in a home in the middle that was abandoned, and it spread to two other structures. Two structures on the left were unoccupied, while the one on the right was occupied. A woman was in the right house but got out uninjured, fire crews said.

Since it’s an abandoned house with no electricity or gas, they suspect arson, the Charleston Fire Department says.

This isn’t the first time the middle structure has caught on fire: once on Oct. 16, and once in 2022. This structure was knocked down on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the man in the pictures is being asked to contact the CFD Fire Marshal’s Office at 304-348-8137 or the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office’s Arson Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE.