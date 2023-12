ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man is wanted for questioning in connection to a fire in St. Albans Monday morning.

According to the St. Albans Fire Department, the “suspicious” fire happened in the 1600 block of MacCorkle Avenue on Monday.

Man wanted for questioning in connection to St. Albans fire (Photo Courtesy: St. Albans Fire Department)

They say the person in the photos was seen going to and coming from the scene around the time the fire started.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 304-357-0191 and ask for St. Albans Fire Marshal Collins.