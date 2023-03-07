KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A man accused of bigamy and theft in four separate states is now in custody.

According to the press release, authorities in North Carolina received a tip of the suspect’s whereabouts. John Bragg II was located and apprehended on Thursday, March 4 in Beaufort, North Carolina.

The Beaufort Police Department says, Bragg was placed under arrest for several outstanding warrants in Indiana and now faces additional charges in North Carolina. Kanawha County deputies say Bragg was originally wanted for questioning in West Virginia but now faces charges in Kanawha County as well.

According to Detective Middleton with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Bragg is accused in West Virginia of trying to sell a mobile home, which he did not own. The victim paid Bragg a down payment of $10,000 before Bragg allegedly disappeared and stopped responding to calls and messages.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Bragg ran a car restoration shop in Indiana and is believed to have scammed several customers in Lawrence County and Johnson County, Indiana, Walton County, Florida, and Kanawha County, West Virginia.

Authorities say Bragg claimed to own the car shop that his significant other owned and ran in Indiana. Customers would pay for work that wouldn’t get done or purchase vehicles that wouldn’t be delivered.

Bragg was convicted of defrauding people in Florida of more than $40,000. According to court records, Bragg claimed to be an attorney who needed to retire due to brain cancer. Bragg never has had a law license in any state. He was also convicted twice in Indiana for theft and bigamy.