ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted out of South Carolina is now behind bars in Kanawha County.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the investigation began when officers received an anonymous tip just before 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, that a possible “wanted person” had been seen in the area of the St. Albans Mall. Police say the caller stated that the man, identified as David Haikal, had outstanding warrants through South Carolina.

Police say they confirmed the warrants and learned Haikal was listed as a wanted person with a full extradition back to South Carolina.

Officers say they went to the area where they saw Haikal as well as the vehicle the caller had advised them he was driving. The SAPD says officers then went into the store Haikal had been seen at and took him into custody without incident.

The SAPD says Haikal was then taken to the SAPD to be processed, and then booked into South Central Regional Jail to await an arraignment and possible extradition back to South Carolina.