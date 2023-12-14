SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another man in South Charleston.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Tavian Jones was arrested in Greene County, Tennessee, by the US Marshal Service on Thursday, Dec. 14. He was wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of Anthony Souvanlasy of Charleston.

The SCPD said last week Souvanlasy was shot in the head around 5 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, on First Avenue. Police said that a bicycle was found at the scene. On Friday, Dec. 8, police released security camera photographs of two people wanted in connection to the shooting.

Authorities say through the investigation, they obtained a felony warrant for Jones on Dec. 9, 2023, for felony first-degree murder.

According to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt, Jones is currently in the Greene County Detention Center.