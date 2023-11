CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man was indicted Thursday for allegedly throwing bricks and destroying parts of a Tudor’s Biscuit World and the Clay Center in Charleston.

The Charleston Police Department said 23-year-old Isaiah Barksdale allegedly threw bricks through the dining room windows at a Tudor’s location on Washington Street East. Another incident involved the breaking of the glass in a door at the Clay Center.

Barksdale has been charged with destruction of property.