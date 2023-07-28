KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man who drowned in the Kanawha River Wednesday night.

According to the Marmet Police Department, the victim was Kenneth A. Miller, a long-time resident of Marmet.

Emergency crews first got the call about the incident that happened near Carolina Avenue in Marmet around 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, July 26. Miller’s body was recovered shortly before 10 p.m.

The MPD says the accident happened when Miller lost his balance and fell over an embankment into the Kanawha River. The police chief says Miller’s family is in the process of making final arraignments for their loved one.