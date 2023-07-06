CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man and woman were arraigned on Thursday in connection to a shooting that left a man dead on Charleston’s West Side.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement was dispatched to the 500 block of Wyoming Street in Charleston on Sept. 9, 2022, in reference to a shooting. The complaint said they got on the scene to find the victim, Norman Sweeney, with a gunshot wound. Sweeney later died at the hospital.

After using surveillance cameras in the area, they found a suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Tyran Gray, of Detroit, Michigan, who had left in a car with a driver, who was later identified as 27-year-old Cortni Stovall, of Charleston, according to the criminal complaint for Stovall.

On Sept. 14, 2022, the complaint said the vehicle and Stovall were found at a South Charleston car rental agency renewing her rental agreement. It said the vehicle was towed for processing and Stovall’s cell phone was taken.

Text messages from Aug. 29, 2022, to Sept. 13, 2022, showed Stovall talking about the crime, according to the complaint. One message from Aug. 29 said that they found Sweeney and that Tyran Gray was going to, “walk em down,” which the complaint said is slang for killing someone.

Both are being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy. Gray is being charged with first-degree murder, use or presentment of a firearm during a felony, wanton endangerment and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.