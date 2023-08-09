KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man and woman were arraigned on Wednesday in connection to an alleged child abduction in Dunbar in March.

David McCallister, 21, of Charleston, who is already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to give notice as a sex officer, and Jada McCallister, 19, of Dunbar, pleaded not guilty to her charges.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Court records show that David McCallister was indicted for kidnapping, aiding and abetting, soliciting a minor child via computer, and failure to provide notice of registration changes by a lifetime sex offender registrant. The grand jury indicted Jada Lynn McCallister on charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting and soliciting a minor via computer.

West Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a scene in Dunbar around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, following a call that a girl had possibly been abducted by a registered sex offender.

Troopers said an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been seen leaving with two suspects, a male and a female. The WVSP says the girl and the suspects were found in Dunbar a short time later. Trooper said the girl was not harmed during the incident.

David McCallister’s disposition is set for Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and faces up to five years in prison. Jada McCallister’s trial is set for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.