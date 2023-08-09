KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man and woman were arraigned on Wednesday in connection to an alleged child abduction in Dunbar in March.
David McCallister, 21, of Charleston, who is already a registered sex offender, pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to give notice as a sex officer, and Jada McCallister, 19, of Dunbar, pleaded not guilty to her charges.
Court records show that David McCallister was indicted for kidnapping, aiding and abetting, soliciting a minor child via computer, and failure to provide notice of registration changes by a lifetime sex offender registrant. The grand jury indicted Jada Lynn McCallister on charges of kidnapping, aiding and abetting and soliciting a minor via computer.
West Virginia State Police said troopers responded to a scene in Dunbar around 11:30 p.m. on Monday, March 20, following a call that a girl had possibly been abducted by a registered sex offender.
Troopers said an 11-year-old girl had allegedly been seen leaving with two suspects, a male and a female. The WVSP says the girl and the suspects were found in Dunbar a short time later. Trooper said the girl was not harmed during the incident.
David McCallister’s disposition is set for Sept. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and faces up to five years in prison. Jada McCallister’s trial is set for Aug. 28 at 8:30 a.m.