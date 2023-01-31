KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– Two suspects have been arrested in London, West Virginia for an alleged breaking and entering at a plant in Kanawha County on Monday afternoon.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call from dispatchers reporting intruders inside the Contura Energy/Coal on Dupont Avenue in London. Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, security had located a man, identified as Randy L. Justice, 43, of Handley, West Virginia, and a woman, identified as Brandy N. Webb, 33, of Charleston, West Virginia inside the storage building without permission.

The criminal complaint says deputies found burglary tools and evidence that copper wire had been stripped from electrical components causing multiple electrical mechanisms to have “extensive damage.”

Both suspects were arrested for one count each of felony breaking and entering and have been arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court. Deputies say Justice and Handley are currently being held at South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000, cash bond each.