CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two people were shot and a suspect was detained after a fight broke out on 7th Avenue in Charleston, the city’s police department told 13 News.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 6:16 p.m. They say it happened in the 2600 block of 7th Avenue.

The victims are in critical, but stable condition, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) said.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.