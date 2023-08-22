KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a store.

According to the KCSO, the victim accidentally left her purse in a cart when she returned it at the Dollar General in Rand Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, and it was gone when she went to retrieve it.

Surveillance video from the store shows a man and woman notice the purse, and the man put his own belongings over the purse to conceal it.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a store and for the woman accompanying him. Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a store and for the woman accompanying him. Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing a woman’s purse from a store and for the woman accompanying him. Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies say the man is described as a white male with black hair who was wearing a white shirt and cargo-style shorts. The woman at the store with him is described as a white female with sandy brown hair who was wearing an orange shirt and gray shorts. The woman was also carrying an infant.

Anyone who recognizes the man or woman in the pictures is asked to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.