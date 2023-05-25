VIDEO: Previous Coverage

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A Michigan man is still on the run Thursday after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle.

St. Albans Police Department (SAPD) Chief Marc Gilbert said Wednesday the SAPD Special Enforcement Unit had been conducting a month-long investigation into alleged drug activity along Lotus Road. Authorities went to the residence with a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

The SAPD said four people were arrested at the scene. Dion Combs, of Detroit, Brooke King, Paul King, and Dedra King, of St. Albans, are all in jail with a bond set for $20,000 cash. The four are facing charges of distribution of fentanyl, and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

According to the SAPD, the man authorities are searching for has been identified as Dwayne Devante Canada, of Southgate, Michigan. Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black male, and a Public Safety Alert says he is five foot eight inches tall.

Police said they were able to grab the suspect and pull him back into the room where he allegedly fought with detectives before running down the stairs and out of the home. They said he ran on foot and was only wearing one shoe.

Kanawha County dispatchers said they received multiple calls from various locations regarding the suspect. Police said at least two people said they had a face-to-face conversation with the suspect where he allegedly offered them $1,000 for a ride out of town, supposedly claiming he was not from the area and not sure of where he was.

Dispatchers said some of the calls they received regarding the suspect allegedly going into homes and being confronted by the owners before running back out of the homes. The SAPD says when he allegedly went into a home on Dry Ridge Road, he was again confronted by the homeowner. Police say the suspect allegedly stole the person’s keys and fled east on Dry Ridge Road in the pick-up truck.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white, 4-door 2016 Toyota Tacoma with a West Virginia plate: 42U744.

Gilbert told 13 News Wednesday that Canada could be trying to get to Michigan through Ohio. He said the individuals involved in the investigation are repeat offenders and the U.S. Marshal’s Office is involved in the case.

According to the SAPD, the suspect is wanted on several charges including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, daytime burglary and grand larceny (auto).

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 or call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

The Nitro Police Department, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Metro Drug Unit and West Virginia State Police (WVSP) then joined the SAPD in the search for the suspect. WVSP brought in a helicopter for aerial coverage.