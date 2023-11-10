CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The executive director of Manna Meal says they are hoping to open an indoor dining room back up by next week.

Amy Wolfe says the organization’s best-case scenario is to cook their meals at their St. Johns Episcopal Church location, then serve meals from their mobile food truck, then have a space for people to sit down and eat, wash their hands, and use the bathroom.

Manna Meal is considering alternative options from St. Johns for indoor dining, and it is unclear if St. Johns will be reopened.

The soup kitchen made the announcement to suspend indoor dining operations after a man was arrested for lunging towards a woman with a small child. It happened at the Sacred Heart School, down the block from Manna Meal. It is unclear if the man was on his way to Manna Meal or not.

For the last two days, Manna Meal has served meals exclusively from their mobile truck. Wolfe adds that this is not sustainable, and is working to have another dining room as soon as possible.

“This is not a long-term solution, but we know we have to find something,” Wolfe said. “I hope to be able to tell you very soon that we have another location.”

Chuck Hamsher, the chair of the Manna Meal Executive Board, says his team is working around the clock to find a solution.

“It’s literally a day-by-day, hour-by-hour thing,” Hamsher said. “But the mission is being performed which we are feeding people in the city of Charleston”