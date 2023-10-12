UPDATE (1:29 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 12): Marcus Dudley on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase.

Dudley, 26, of South Charleston, pleaded guilty to making false statements, obstruction and animal cruelty.

Dudley in court said he left Chase unattended for a day to a day and a half. He said there was food and water, but he “didn’t physically put the food down in front of [Chase], but there was food.”

He also admitted to not supervising Chase and leaving him chained up outside. Dudley said he told officers that his K-9 was supervised while he was out of town.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 14.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A tentative plea agreement has been reached in the case against Marcus Dudley, the former Chapmanville Police Department officer facing charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase.

The terms of the agreement are not set at this time, but the defense and prosecution will reconvene at 1 p.m. on Thursday to come to an official agreement.

Dudley faces animal neglect charges in connection to his missing K-9 Chase.

Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after Dudley reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

However, the SCPD said Dudley’s statements “weren’t adding up.” According to the SCPD in May, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.