KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a pistol at minors, hitting one of them in the face with the gun, and driving away in his pickup truck, running over the foot of one of the minors.

According to a criminal complaint for 66-year-old Sheldon Jacobs, of Marmet, the juveniles were playing baseball on 91st St. in Marmet when a few more people showed up in a golf cart.

The complaint says a driver in a blue pickup truck, identified as Jacobs, pulled up to the group and slammed on the brakes.

Jacobs’ criminal complaint says he started screaming at the minors, reached into his glove box and pulled out a handgun.

The complaint says Jacobs then hit one of the minors in the face with the pistol, got back into his truck and fled, running over one of the minors’ foot.

Jacobs is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 surety/cash bond. He is being charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident with injury, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections & Rehabilitation.