Marmet gets new police chief (Photo Courtesy: Town of Marmet)

MARMET, WV (WOWK) — Marmet has a new police chief.

According to Marmet’s Facebook page, Charles Buttrick is the town’s new police chief.

Mayor David Fontalbert tells 13 News that Buttrick was a Lieutenant and has been the interim Chief of Police since September 2021.

“Chief Buttrick is an example of the best in public service and an example of the law enforcement ideal,” Mayor Fontalbert said. “We are blessed to have him in Marmet.”