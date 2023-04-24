CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston residents are going to be able to order food from Olga’s Kitchen through their website or delivery services like Doordash and Uber Eats.

According to a press release, Olga’s Kitchen is a Mediterranean-style restaurant primarily in the Midwest. They say they serve “Olgas” and not sandwiches, alongside Olga’s Snackers and The Olga Salad.

They say the restaurant chain launched its “digital kitchen” in 2021 with locations now in Michigan, Ohio, Florida, Massachusetts and West Virginia.

You can place orders through their website, Doordash and Uber Eats. You can pick up the food at 300 Court St. in Charleston. Ordering is available now, according to a press release.

The press release says Olga’s Kitchen is owned and operated by TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants and is coming to Charleston through a partnership with Franklin Junction.